De-LIGHT-ful! Wilanów Palace gets lit up by dazzling light display

Wilanów Palace

The power has been switched on at Warsaw’s Wilanów Palace for its annual Royal Garden Lights Festival.

Till February next year visitors can enjoy an eye-catching experience by walking through gardens illuminated by a dazzling array of lights.

The display, which includes a 75-metre-long tunnel of light, is designed to emphasise the history and beauty of the royal palace and gardens.

Wilanów Palace

Rafał Guz/PAP

Rafał Guz/PAP

Rafał Guz/PAP

Rafał Guz/PAP

Rafał Guz/PAP

Kalbar/TFN

Kalbar/TFN

Królewski Ogród Światła/Facebook


