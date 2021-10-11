EU commissioner dismisses Polexit rumours

OLIVIER HOSLET/PAP/EPA

EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday that he did not believe Poland would leave the EU.

Breton’s statement came in the wake of a recent ruling by the Polish constitutional court that found the Polish constitution had primacy over EU law.

The ruling, which challenged the supremacy of EU law, a central tenet of EU membership, raised fears that Poland is on the road to leaving the EU.

But Breton said in a radio interview that the EU will inspect the ruling after receiving it in writing, and stressed that he did not believe “even for one second” that Poland was planning to exit the EU.