Poland appeals to EU over Gazprom’s market manipulations

The Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU pointed to Gazprom and its market manipulations as one of the reasons for rising energy prices and appealed to the EU for action.

According to the correspondent of Polish Radio to Brussels, over 40 MEPs to the European Commission appealed for an investigation into the activities of the Russian monopoly. Later, diplomats in the capital of Belgium said that Poland also demanded a strong reaction from the European Commission, arguing that restrictions on Russian gas supplies to Europe were pushing up gas prices.

“The EU should not allow any gas producer to abuse their dominant position & use gas supplies as a tool of political pressure. Gazprom’s increase in energy prices have a direct impact on all citizens and come at a particularly high socio-economic cost for the most vulnerable households,” the Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU tweeted.

The European Commission, asked several times by the Brussels correspondent of Polish Radio, replied that it saw the problem of high energy prices, but did not link it directly to Gazprom, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and the growing demand for gas. Meanwhile, representatives of the Russian monopoly and authorities in Moscow are trying to take advantage of the situation and want to force consent to the launch of Nord Stream 2, saying that this will lead to a drop in gas prices.