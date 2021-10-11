We need to change the way we protect Polish-Belarusian border: minister

“The situation we are dealing with shows that we need to change the way we protect the Polish-Belarusian border,” Mariusz Kamiński, head of the Ministry of Interior and Administration, said in an interview with the website of “Polska Times” daily. He added that work is now underway to prepare the technical specification and estimate the cost of the barrier that is to be built there.

German prosecutor’s office to investigate Lukashenka’s migrant trafficking: report

see more

“Since the beginning of August, more than 16,000 people have illegally tried to cross the border. The Border Guard thwarted over 14,500 such attempts during this period. They detained a total of 1,471 people. About 1,550 people are staying in guarded centres. There the services verify their identity,” Mr Kamiński reported.

“I assure you that if the migration pressure continues after the end of the state of emergency, the Polish services will continue to guard the inviolability and continuity of the state border. We will not take a step back and will not bow to the blackmail of [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka and [Vladimir] Putin. We have a sufficient number of officers and the army to effectively protect this section of the border”, he stressed.

The head of the Ministry of Interior and Administration was also asked about the construction plan for a barrier on the eastern border of Poland.

“The situation we are dealing with shows that we need to change the way of protecting the Polish-Belarusian border. We talked about it among the most important people in the country and analysed our possibilities. We also checked the solutions used in other countries struggling with the problem of illegal migration. All this to choose the most effective methods that will work in our field conditions,” he answered.

He added that during the meeting of the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs chaired by deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, a decision was made to build a professional and permanent barrier on the border.

“Now, work is underway to prepare the technical specification and estimate the costs of such an investment. It is too early to give details. I can only say that it will be a combination of a difficult physical barrier to overcome with the most modern electronic border security systems,” Mr Kaminski explained.