Poles divided over possibility of Polexit: survey

Nearly 43 pct of Poles agree that the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the Polish constitution was superior to EU law might trigger Polexit, while 45 pct do not believe so, according to the latest poll published by the “Rzeczpospolita” daily.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that the Polish constitution was superior to EU law. The supremacy of EU law over national law is a central tenet of membership so any challenge to it could spark a serious dispute between Poland and Brussels.

According to the poll, nearly 43 percent said that the verdict meant the beginning of Polexit, while slightly over 45 percent expressed the opposite. Nearly 12 percent had no opinion on the matter.

“The poll… shows that the Polish people are nearly evenly divided in their fears over whether the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court might be the beginning of Polexit,” the newspaper wrote. It added that supporters of opposition parties were more fearful of Polexit while supporters of Law and Justice, the governing party, were less so.

Asked whether Poland should implement verdicts issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), 57.1 percent said that it should, 35.2 percent thought the opposite and 7.7 percent were undecided.