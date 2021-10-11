COVID-19: 903 new cases in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 903 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,923,304 including 177,747 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 178,011 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities. The death toll in Poland remains at 75,869.

According to the ministry, 96,742 people are quarantined and 2,669,688 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 177,747 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 37,974,573 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,627,750 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 231 out of 777 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 238,708,386 coronavirus cases, 4,868,623 deaths and 215,882,211 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,204,373, India has the second most with 33,971,607 cases and Brazil third with 21,575,820.