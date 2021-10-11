United Right Coalition leads latest election poll

Poland’s governing United Right coalition would come first, if elections were held this Sunday, the latest IBRiS survey for private TV station Polsat News shows.

The United Right would get 34.3 percent of the vote while the Civic Coalition, the main opposition group, would come second with 21.6-percent support, according to a poll run on October 6.

The former television star Szymon Holownia’s Polska 2050 movement would take third place with 10.5 percent of declared votes, followed by the right-wing Confederation, backed by 8.4 percent of respondents.

The Left and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) would also cross the 5-percent parliamentary threshold with 8 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.

The declared turnout stood at 55 percent.