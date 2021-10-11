Number of influenza infections goes up: report

“Although this is only the beginning of the season, a record has already been broken: in September there were almost twice as many patients with flu as a year ago,” Monday’s issue of “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” daily reported.

According to the daily, 369,300 people fell ill with flu in September. “This is not only more than a year ago, when 191,400 people were diagnosed with it, but also [higher] in comparison with the pre-pandemic 2019, when there were 287,000 cases,” the result of the report of the National Public Health Institute (PZH) shows. Therefore doctors’ forecasts of the flu’s delayed viral course have been confirmed.

According to the data from the National Institute of Health, the flu hit the youngest the most.

Compared to 2020, 149 percent more children under the age of 4 had the flu and 42 percent more compared to the pre-pandemic September. People aged 15-64 are still nominally the most vulnerable. In this age group, almost 146,000 people fell ill. Which is 63 percent more than last year and almost 20 percent more compared to 2019.

According to the daily, experts warned that such a threat could arise. It added that some believed that children had been locked up for so long in the past year that they had no way to build their immunity, making them an easier target for viruses this year. In addition, there are problems with access to vaccinations, although the increased supply of vaccines should have eliminated those issues. In total, 5 million units are to be delivered to Poland, twice as many as last year and more than three times as many as in 2019. Of these, 2 million are intended for the free market (less than 1 million a year ago).