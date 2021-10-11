Polexit is fake news: PM

“Polexit is fake news. This is a harmful myth with which the opposition replaces its lack of an idea for the appropriate position of Poland in Europe,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on social media on Sunday, referring to the ruling of the Constitutional Court (TK) concerning the primacy of domestic law over EU regulations.

“Such methods are used when one lives by illusions instead of facts. When you want to deceive yourself and others,” the PM wrote.







“After all, similar judgments were issued in France, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain and Romania. They found that EU institutions sometimes go beyond the powers conferred to them by treaties in certain actions – colliding with national constitutions,” he added.







He recalled that “the Polish Constitutional Court stated similarly in the past. All obligations under European Union law remain in force. The Union is too serious a community to be transferred into the world of fairy tales. It is a place of mutual benefits, but also real challenges for all EU countries. Challenges to be solved by Poland as an entity,” wrote the head of government.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court, after examining the application of the Prime Minister Morawiecki, ruled that European regulations in the scope in which the organs of the European Union operate outside the limits of powers conferred by Poland are inconsistent with the constitution.







The judgment specified that the provisions of the EU treaty, authorising national courts to review the legality of the appointment of a judge by the president and the resolutions of the National Council of the Judiciary on the appointment of judges are inconsistent with the Polish constitution.







Furthermore, the EU provision authorising national courts to bypass the provisions of the constitution or rule on the basis of annulled norms was also deemed unconstitutional.