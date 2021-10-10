German prosecutor’s office to investigate Lukashenka’s migrant trafficking: report

In its Sunday issue, one of Germany’s most readable newspapers Bild am Sonntag, reported that the German prosecutor’s office had launched an investigation against Alyaksandr Lukashenka accused of human trafficking.

The daily pointed out that more and more migrants were reaching Germany, moving from Belarus through Poland. Nearly 4,000 foreigners migrated to Germany illegally as of August, with 1,183 crossing the border in the first week of October.

According to German authorities, the Belarusian state has been trafficking migrants to Europe in Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s attempt to “blackmail Europe” and coerce it to lift the sanctions the EU imposed on Belarus.

The daily reported that migrants were flying into Belarus from such cities as Baghdad, Dubai, Beirut and Damascus under Belarusian student visas, for each of which a migrant has to pay around EUR 4,000. Following their landing in Minsk, they are transported by the Belarusian Border Guard or militia to those stretches of the Polish border where there are no Polish patrols.

If they manage to cross the border, they continue their journey towards Germany. The situation in the eastern German city of Eisenhüttenstadt has already become so serious that winter tents had to be erected near the first contact centre.