Poland’s deputy foreign minister optimistic after election in Czechia

The deputy head of Foreign Affairs Ministry said he hoped for an even more intense cooperation with Czechia if the winning SPOLU (Together) coalition co-forms the government.

Paweł Jabłoński commenting the results of the elections in Czechia in a Sunday interview for wPolityce.pl, said “we certainly have high hopes for cooperation. Of course, we will see what the process of creating the government will look like, but if the winning SPOLU coalition will co-create it, we are very much counting on an even more intense cooperation with the new government than before”.

“This is a coalition in which the largest party, ODS (Civic Democratic Party), is our partner in Europe, they are members of the ECR (The European Conservatives and Reformists) party in the European Parliament,” he added.

He also pointed out that the ODS is “a centre-right party… much focused on cooperation in the region within the Visegrad Group and the Three Seas Initiative”.

“This is in fact the first Czech political force that in its programme put such emphasis on the Three Seas Initiative as the direction of activities that should be strengthened, so from this perspective I am very optimistic,” he said.

Asked if there is a chance to reach an agreement in connection with lignite mine in Turów, he admitted that it was “too early to talk about it”.

“I also do not know what the calendar of events will be. I think that in general we can be optimistic about Polish-Czech cooperation,” he added.

On September 21, the CJEU ordered Poland to pay a EUR 500,000 daily fine for its failure to suspend operations at the Turów mine.

The CJEU ordered the closure of the Turow mine, which lies close to the Czech border, due to a complaint lodged by the Czech Republic, which cited environmental concerns.

Poland has so far refused to shut down the mine as, according to the government, “as this would deprive millions of households of electricity.”