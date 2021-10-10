Warsaw’s National Stadium named after iconic soccer coach

Warsaw’s landmark National Stadium was officially named after Poland’s legendary football coach Kazimierz Górski during a Sunday ceremony in the Polish capital.

Mr Górski (1921-2006) was the coach of Poland’s national football team, which won Olympic gold in Munich in 1972 and silver in Montreal four years later. His team came third during the World Cup in Germany in 1974.

After leaving the national team, Kazimierz Górski continued his coaching career in several Greek clubs, including Panathinaikos Athens.

After the fall of communism in 1989, he took charge of the Polish Football Association, which he headed from 1991 to 1995.

“Kazimierz Górski gave Poles great hope during very difficult years by leading his “Eagles” to victories,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during the ceremony at the National Stadium on Sunday.

“It is a great idea that… the main Polish stadium should bear his name,” he added.