American soldiers with taste for Polish cuisine take cooking classes

Pike perch powidz style, Poznan style dumplings and bigos are some of the local dishes that the women of country housewives’ association teach the American soldiers stationed in Powidz to cook.

The US Army soldiers had found traditional Polish cuisine especially tasty to the point when they decided it was time to learn how to prepare it.

“I love this food. Everything is fresh and healthy. My favourite dish is dumplings. I haven’t yet eaten anything here that I don’t like yet,” said Abby Hammock, press officer of the 50th Regional Florida National Guard Support Group.

The local women teach American soldiers how to cook dishes of very local origin. But these cooking lessons also serve another purpose, the meetings allow for better integration as the American soldiers can spend time together with the inhabitants of Powidz.

“At first we were intrigued about these new people, who are they, how are they different then us, we faced this new situation by creating an opportunity to get together,” said Monika Andrzejewska, President of “Powidz, ze jest fajnie” association.

In total, there are about 1,000 US soldiers stationed in Powidz.