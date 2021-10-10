Flights from Iraq to Belarus suspended: official

In line with the guidelines of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, all flights from Iraq to Belarus have been suspended, the Spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, Stanisław Żaryn, announced on Saturday.

“Important news! As per the guidelines of the Iraq Civil Aviation Authority, all flights from Iraq to Belarus have been suspended, including the ones conducted by the Iraqi and Qatari airlines. For the citizens of Iraq only return flights from Belarus will be conducted,” he wrote on Twitter.

— Stanisław Żaryn (@StZaryn) October 9, 2021

During the joint conference on Friday with the spokeswoman of the Border Guard, Anna Michalska, Mr Żaryn informed the press that “the migration route is under constant control of Minsk”. He also described what the migration route looks like.

“Air connections from Baghdad, Istanbul, Damascus, Beirut and Moscow have been established in recent months for the purposes of the migration route,” he said, adding that from May to August “the Belarusian authorities managed to attract over 10,000 people via these migration routes”. “These people still come to Belarus and are legally there,” he said.

The Belarusian regime is accused of bringing refugees from the Middle East and Africa and using them in a “hybrid war” in retaliation for the EU’s sanction.

Since the spring, the number of attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian border with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland by migrants from the Middle East has increased sharply. The Polish government has put state of emergency in force since September 2, due to migratory pressure in the border zone with Belarus.