Football: Poland beats San Marino in World Cup qualifier

The Polish football team cruised to a comfortable 5-0 home win over San Marino, keeping its hopes for qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar alive.

Playing in front of a packed National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland had no trouble dispatching a San Marino team that remained glued to the bottom of the qualifying group with no points.

In the 11th minute Karol Świderski scored from a close head shot. In the 20th minute San Marino player Cristian Briolli scored an own goal. The 50th minute was a success for Tomasz Kędziora, who caught the ball which was deflected from the post and scored the first goal for the Polish national team with a strong close shot.

The second half of the game also belonged to the home team as Adam Buksa defeated the San Marino goalkeeper in a one-one-one situation. As a finishing touch

Krzysztof Piątek scored the 5th goal in the 90th minute from close range.

The game was also a farewell to goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański who has ended his career in the National Team.

The victory means Poland retains third place in the group. The team takes on second-place Albania on Tuesday, in a crunch match.

Poland: Łukasz Fabiański – Robert Gumny, Michał Helik, Tomasz Kędziora – Przemysław Płacheta, Kacper Kozłowski, Mateusz Klich, Karol Linetty, Przemysław Frankowski – Robert Lewandowski, Karol Świderski.

San Marino:Elia Benedettini- Mirko Palazzi, Cristian Brolli, Davide Simoncini, Manuel Battistini-Enrico Golinucci,Luca Censoni, Alessandro Golinucci-Adolfo Hirsch Marcello Mularoni,Matteo Vitaioli.