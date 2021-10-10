Poland reports 1,527 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 5 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 1,527 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 2,012 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,327 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 2,273 recorded the day prior, including 226 patients on ventilators, against the total of 778 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 100,756 people are under quarantine. So far 2,668,521 people have recovered.