COVID-19: 1,527 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 1,527 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,922,401 including 178,011 still active. The number of active cases was 177,579 yesterday.

The ministry also announced five new fatalities, of which one was due to COVID-19 alone and four from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,869.

According to the ministry, a total of 100,756 people are quarantined and 2,668,521 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 178,011 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

Due to technical issues on the government’s website, Saturday and Sunday’s data on vaccinations were unavailable. As of Friday, a total of 37,791,868 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,572,274 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 226 out of 778 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 238,411,977 coronavirus cases, 4,864,162 deaths and 215,529,526 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,179,209. India has the second most with 33,953,475 cases and Brazil third with 21,567,181.