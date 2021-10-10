Poland beat San Marino in World Cup qualifier

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish football team cruised to a comfortable 5-0 home win over San Marino, keeping its hopes for qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar alive.

Playing in front of a packed National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland had no trouble dispatching a San Marino team that remains glued to the bottom of the qualifying group with no points.

The victory means Poland retains third place in the group. The team takes on second-place Albania on Tuesday, in a crunch match.