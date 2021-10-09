Modern equipment and technologies presented at Agrotech Fair

The Agrotech International Fair of Agricultural Technology has returned to Kielce (southern Poland). This time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the machinery exhibition and innovative solutions for agriculture takes place in autumn, rather than in March. This year’s edition started on Friday and will last until Sunday. It is the largest exhibition in the industry in Poland and one of the most important in Europe.

The organisers of the fair indicate that Agrotech also facilitates the daily operation of farms – ventilation systems for utility rooms, photovoltaics and building insulation. There will also be digital technology exhibitions on automated control systems, targeting accurate data fertilisation and soil analysis sensors. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about solutions that can be implemented in modern farms. Currently, the profession of farmer is increasingly acknowledged as entrepreneurial.

This year’s event has responded to the needs of a changing market, including a generational change taking place in agricultural holdings. The organisers indicate that young people account for about 15 percent of all farmers in the country. Therefore, during the fair, there will be talk of the possibility of financing agricultural activities by young farmers. The details will be provided by specialists from the Agency for Restructuring and Modernisation of Agriculture (ARiMR).

One of the forms of support for farmers under 35 is the “Young Farmer” programme, in which the subsidy amounts to PLN 150,000 (EUR 32,500). The money can be used, among others, for the purchase of fixed assets, for example land, buildings, machinery, equipment, means of transport, as well as livestock and draft animals.

Farmers can take advantage of a non-repayable loan on slightly different terms. After signing the contract, the farmer has to spend 100 percent of the amount of aid they applied for. After completing all planned investments, one can claim a refund of up to 50 percent of the investment and as a young farmer – as much as 60 percent.