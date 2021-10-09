Teachers protest over wages

The protest was organised by the Polish Teachers' Union (ZNP) in response to the education minister's mid-September proposal to raise teacher workloads without accompanying wage hikes.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

On Saturday several hundred teachers staged a protest over low pay outside the Education Ministry building and on several nearby locations.

The protesters demanded higher pay and better working conditions, and appealed for “a stop to arrogance and disrespect towards teachers”.

ZNP head Sławomir Broniarz said the education minister’s plans showed his “total miscomprehension of what the teaching profession is.”

Broniarz said the protesters wanted “free, independent schooling based on free, independent and well-paid teachers”.

Broniarz also warned that the workload hike will cause many teachers to leave the profession and force others to work in several schools simultaneously, which will in effect lower the education level.

In a petition left at the ministry after the picket, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of the workload hike plans.

In a Friday statement to PAP, the Education Ministry said it had received opinions on the teacher demands from trade unions and local governments, which it will now analyse.

The ministry also announced a further round of talks with teachers on October 22.