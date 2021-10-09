Law and Justice head announces changes to agricultural policies

Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław Kaczyński, announced significant changes regarding agricultural policies during the Law and Justice Convention in Przysucha, central Poland, on Saturday.

Some of the main changes include the creation of the Agricultural Insurance Fund, permission to sell agricultural products directly, with a value of up to PLN 100,000 (EUR 22,000) annually without taxation, the abandonment of the rule stating that agricultural workers have to give away their land in order to retire and leveling the subsidies on agricultural production with the EU average over the course of this budget.

With regard to the Agricultural Insurance Fund, the Law and Justice head said that this year PLN 3 billion (EUR 650 mln) will be allocated to the fund. “In addition PLN 1.4 billion will be allocated to support the insurance of those farmers who want to insure themselves individually in various companies’”.

As for the direct sale of agricultural products “there are a lot of projects that will enable farmers to sell a great deal of products directly – up to PLN 100,000 per year without tax,” the deputy Prime Minister emphasised.

He added that various types of storage centers would also be built to assist in trade and that cooperatives, with an option to sell investment shares, which will also be supported.

Regarding the subsidies on agricultural production the deputy Prime Minister announced that they “will be leveled with the European average during this budget, and for some, for example those who will benefit from animal welfare subsidies, it will be much higher. They will receive more than EUR 300 per hectare”.

In relation to the retirement of farmers, the head of PiS said that agricultural pensions have been present since the 1970s, “but to get them, you had to hand over the farm, give your property”. “There will be no such need now,” he announced.