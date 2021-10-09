Border Guard reports more shots fired at Polish-Belarusian border

During the night from Friday to Saturday, soldiers and officers guarding the Polish border with Belarus once again heard shots, the Border Guard announced on Saturday.

“Patrols of officers and soldiers reported that last night (Friday/Saturday) shots were heard again on the Belarusian side near the border with Poland,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, Polish border guards also published an aerial video showing a building on the Belarusian side of the border, to which a group of civilians with backpacks transported by truck was headed. A person in uniform was standing by the off-road vehicle.

“Belarusian services bring foreigners to the facilities of the former Belarusian border post. Here they are waiting for further instructions from the Belarusian services,” the description under the video reads.

According to information from the Border Guard, on Thursday a patrol of Belarusian services fired shots at soldiers of the Polish Army who were patrolling the Polish border together with the Border Guard. As the spokeswoman of the Border Guard, 2nd Lt. Anna Michalska said, the shots fired were most likely blank ammunition.

Since the spring, the number of attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian border with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland by migrants from the Middle East, Africa and other regions has increased sharply. The EU and its member states believe that this is the result of deliberate action by Belarus in response to the sanctions.

The Polish Border Guard records more and more people who try to get to Poland from Belarus illegally. Over a dozen thousand such attempts have been recorded since August. There have been 57 people who have been detained, suspected of aiding in illegal border crossing just this month. A state of emergency has been in