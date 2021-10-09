Second stage of 18th Chopin International Piano Competition begins

Nine Poles are among 45 pianists representing 14 countries who are competing in the second stage of the 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition.

Among the Poles competing in the second stage of the competition, three of them will play on Saturday: Szymon Nehring, Kamil Pacholec and Viet Trung Nguyen representing Vietnam and Poland.

Over consecutive days the following Poles will display their talent: Marcin Wieczorek, Andrzej Wierciński, Piotr Alexewicz, Adam Kałduński, Mateusz Krzyżowski and Jakub Kuszlik.

The judges have selected painists for the second round of competition: eight from Japan, seven from China and five from Italy, as well as participants from Canada, South Korea, the United States, Russia, Slovenia, Armenia, Spain and Latvia.

There were 87 pianists competing in the first stage of the competition. The list includes 22 pianists from China, 16 from Poland, 14 from Japan, seven South Koreans, six Italians, as well as representatives from Armenia, Taiwan, Canada, Cuba, Latvia, Thailand, the US, Great Britain and Vietnam.

The musicians for the third stage will be announced on October 12, the finalists on October 16. The winner of the competition will be announced on October 20 and will receive a gold medal and a prize of EUR 40,000.

Moreover, Polish public Radio broadcaster funded a special prize for the best performance of mazurkas. This special prize has been awarded by the public broadcaster since the first competition in 1927.

The entire competition is broadcasted by Channel Two of Polish public Radio.