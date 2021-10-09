Public employees stage demo in Warsaw

Taking part in the protest, organised by the OPZZ trade union association, were administration workers from the ZUS social insurer, the justice sector, including courts, the road transport inspectorate and the army.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Polish public sector employees on Saturday demonstrated against low wages in front of the Family and Labour Ministry and in several other places around Warsaw.

OPZZ deputy head Barbara Popielarz said that “the whole public sector is fighting for wages as all people have the right to fair pay.”

“Inflation is raging, prices are going up, but our wages are not,” Popielarz said.

The protesters prepared a petition to the prime minister demanding “decent remuneration.”

The government is planning to raise the public sector’s wages by 4.4 percent, but the OPZZ demands a 12 percent increase. Inflation in Poland is at its highest level in two decades and has been approaching 6 percent.