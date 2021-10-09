Ruling party wants Polexit, opposition leader warns

Tusk said Poland's membership in the EU was something he considered his duty to stand up for, and pledged to oppose any exit attempts "even if he had to do it alone."

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) wants to lead the country out of the EU but is not saying this openly owing to the Poles’ strong support of EU membership, opposition leader Donald Tusk said in a Friday radio interview.

Tusk’s words came in response to a Thursday ruling by the Polish constitutional court which questioned the primacy of EU over national law and stated the non-conformance of several EU Treaty clauses with the Polish constitution.

The ruling, whose statement of the primacy of Polish legislations contests one of the main tenets of EU membership, has raised strong concern in the EU.

Speaking ahead of a Sunday rally in Warsaw which he called in protest against the ruling, Tusk said he did not believe the government’s assurances that it had no Polexit plans. Tusk said Poland’s membership in the EU was something he considered his duty to stand up for, and pledged to oppose any exit attempts “even if he had to do it alone.”

He also appealed to EU-supporting Poles to join in protests against the ruling, arguing that only strong public opposition could influence the government.

“There is no doubt that PiS is humming and hawing about leading Poland out of the EU. They say this, then they say that… but sometimes the curtain falls and you can see their true intentions. But they can’t say it outright because they can see that support for membership is very high,” Tusk said. We can’t just give in… I would very much wish for all who feel what I feel (to join in the protests – PAP), Tusk said.

Protests against the Thursday ruling are planned in a number of Polish cities, including Warsaw, Białystok, Częstochowa, Kielce, Koszalin, Płock, Poznań, Gdańsk, Radom and Zakopane.