Russia accuses three US embassy staff of theft, wants their immunity lifted

Russia has asked the U.S. embassy in Moscow to lift the diplomatic immunity of three of its staff suspected of stealing items from a Russian citizen, the Interfax news agency quoted the foreign ministry as saying on Friday.
If the United States refuse to lift their diplomatic immunity, the three employees would have to leave Russia immediately, Interfax reported citing the Foreign Ministry.
