French and German FMs issue statement regarding compliance with EU law

The head of the French Foreign Ministry Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued a joint statement on the compliance with European Union law on Friday evening. The statement pays special attention to Poland and the recent decision of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal, Reuters and dpa press agencies announced.

“We remind you that membership of the European Union goes hand in hand with a complete and unconditional adherence to common values and rules,” the ministers wrote.

“It is incumbent on each member, and therefore of course on Poland, which occupies a vital place within the European Union, to respect these rules and values,” the statement said.

“This means that belonging to the EU is legally and morally obligatory to comply with all EU rules. In this context, we renew our support for the European Commission to guard the observance of European law,” the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany concluded.



In turn Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Friday that some European countries would like to “treat Poland as a quasi-colonial state which has even higher legal acts over its constitution, which come from decisions of authorities that Polish citizens do not control, over which they do not have power, which they cannot change through elections”.

He added that “the essence of democracy is that Polish voters have the right to elect their representatives”.

“If this basic principle proving the sovereignty of the Polish state was taken away from Poles, it would mean that we must give it to officials from Brussels, that the majority of Poles do not even know by name: Eurocrats,” the head of the Justice Ministry stressed.