Rock Rachon: Reviewing latest EP discussions, eastern EU border situation

The recent debate in the European Parliament on the implementation of the National Reconstruction Plans was the key topic of the latest Rock Rachon show. This episode was also dedicated to other topics on the EP’s agenda such as the rule of law in Poland and LGBTQI+ issues.

The findings of the European Commission summit last December presented by Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni were commented on. The statements by the EPP Group members were also reviewed.

The tendency of some MEPs to recur to the question of the primacy of the EU law over national law was also reviewed during the latest episode of the show.

Another topic in the EP discussion was that of LGBTQI+ issues and alleged LGBT-free zones in Poland. The misconception was rectified by Mr Rachoń.

Poland was defended by the German AfD party MEPs who see the EU’s attitude towards Poland as double standards.

It was suggested that Poland should use the veto to oppose the idea of imposing a high carbon tax on transport, construction and maritime trade, leading to the ban on driving combustion engine cars.

Mr Rachoń’s guests were Roberts Zile, Marius Matijošaitis, Ferenc Almassy, Matthew Tyrmand.

Roberts Zile is a Latvian economist and politician and Member of the European Parliament for the National Alliance, a free-market national-conservative political party in Latvia. In the seventh term of the European Parliament, he works in the European Conservatives and Reformists group. He is a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group Executive and a member of the group Bureau. He was formerly vice-president of the now-defunct Union for a Europe of Nations group.

Marius Matijošaitis is an MP of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania and Lithuania’s member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Vice-Chair of the Committee on European Affairs. With his guest, Mr Rachoń tackled the situation on the Lithuanian-Belarusian and the Polish-Belarusian border.

Ferenc Almassy is a journalist, editor-in-chief and founder of „The Visegrád Post”.

Matthew Tyrmand is a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.