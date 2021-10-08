Polish postage stamp wins gold medal at EUROPA 2021

The stamp, designed by Bożydar Grozdew featuring a graphic image of a lynx took first place in the competition, ahead of a stamp from the Aland Islands stamps featuring a moor frog and Ukraine's entry portraying a brown bear.

Poczta Polska

A Polish stamp featuring the Eurasian lynx has won the gold medal in the EUROPA 2021 competition for the most beautiful postage stamp, the Polish Post announced on Friday.

The Polish Post said that the theme of this year’s edition was “Animals in danger of extinction”. The competition was adjudicated during the PostEurop plenary assembly on October 6, 2021.

The stamp, designed by Bożydar Grozdew featuring a graphic image of a lynx took first place in the competition, ahead of a stamp from the Aland Islands stamps featuring a moor frog and Ukraine’s entry portraying a brown bear.

“The gold medal in the international arena, on such an important social topic and with such fantastic competition makes us understandably proud. This success is tangible proof that Polish philately is at the forefront of Europe. Our project symbolically shows the condition of our planet, challenges, threats and the most urgent needs in the field of ecology,” Tomasz Zdzikot, the Polish Post president, said in the press release.

The company announced that the designer Bożydar Grozdew is permanently associated with the Polish Post, and that this year’s EUROPA 2021 winning stamp had entered circulation on April 21 of this year.