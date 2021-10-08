Poland filled EU Commission, EU Council in on Polish-Belarusian border situation

Poland’s Permanent Representative to the EU Andrzej Sadoś sent a letter on Friday to EU member states’ ambassadors, the European Commission and European Council informing them about the provocation of the Belarusian services that opened fire at Polish Army soldiers on the Polish-Belarusian border on Thursday.

In the letter, Andrzej Sadoś noted that although there were no wounded, the incident was disturbing because Poland has been monitoring an ever-great number of such provocations. He wrote that over the past 24 hours alone, as many as 523 attempts of illegal crossing of the border from Belarus into Poland were attempted, adding that a total of 35 illegal migrants were stopped, of whom all were Iraqi citizens.

He also recalled that in the H1 as many as 150 attempts of illegal crossing of the border were undertaken, 250 in July, 3,500 in August, and a staggering number of 7,500 in September. In October, as many as 3,600 attempts were undertaken.

On Friday, Lieutenant Anna Michalska reported that a Belarusian services patrol opened fire in the direction of the Polish Army soldiers who were patrolling the border together with Poland’s Border Guard. As she stressed, the shots were probably fired using blank ammunition. No one was hurt.

[email protected]_Graniczna (🇵🇱 Border Guard):

On Thursday, the patrol of the Belarusian services fired shots at the soldiers of the Polish Army who were patrolling the border. pic.twitter.com/IhqB8Xeqh8

— Poland in the EU (@PLPermRepEU) October 8, 2021