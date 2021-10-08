Senate adopts resolution on Poland’s presence in EU

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s Senate On Friday adopted a resolution on the continued presence of Poland in the European Union after the country’s highest court ruling challenged the supremacy of EU law a day earlier.

“The Senate of the Republic of Poland declares that it will guard the national interest, which is the continued presence of Poland in the European Union,” the adopted document read.

The resolution brought by over 30 opposition and independent senators went through in a 51 to 47 vote with no abstentions. The Senate dismissed the proposal of a senator from the ruling Law and Justice party, Marek Pek, to reject the resolution.

Senators said in the resolution that “membership in the European Union enhances Poland’s prosperity and security and it is in the interest of the citizens of the Republic of Poland to use the rights and freedoms enshrined in European treaties.”

“These rights must be jointly defended,” the document added.

The upper house also said that it considers Thursday’s ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal “inconsistent with the basic principles of the Polish Constitution and contrary to the requirements of the Polish raison d’état”.

“The Senate expresses concern that this ruling, issued by the Tribunal controlled by the ruling party, constitutes a legal introduction to Poland’s withdrawal from the European Union,” the resolution read.

Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that parts of EU treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution which does not allow the EU to influence spheres where the country hasn’t deferred powers to the bloc, such as judicial matters.