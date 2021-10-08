Justice minister praises Polish constitution supremacy ruling

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has praised Thursday’s ruling by the country’s Constitutional Tribunal which suggested that Poland’s constitution takes precedence before EU law.

The ruling could pose a significant challenge to Polish-EU relations. The two sides have been at loggerheads over a number of issues for some time so the ruling could add further pressure to the relationship.

But Ziobro was pleased with the ruling.

“It is a very important verdict of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal in the face of growing aggression from the European Union as supported by Berlin and other European capitals that are trying to treat Poland as a quasi-colonial state, which must have… over its constitution even higher legal acts that come from the decisions of bodies which Polish citizens do not control, over which they have no power, ones they can’t change through election,” the justice minister said.

“If we were to take away from Poles this basic principle that testifies to the country’s sovereignty, this would mean we have to hand it over to Brussels officials, Eurocrats, who are not even known by name to the majority of Poles,” Ziobro went on to say.

The Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that several articles of the EU Treaties do not comply with the Polish constitution, calling into question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation.

The Tribunal’s ruling, which was issued at the request of the country’s prime minister, could strain relations between Poland and the EU already under pressure from a number of clashes ranging from the rule of law to the environment.