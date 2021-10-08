Medieval white beer recreated in Kraków

On Wednesday, with the help of professional brewers, historian and home brewer Sławomir Dryja brewed the first pint of Kraków’s medieval white beer, after recreating an ancient recipe using hibernated brewer’s yeast from Kraków’s historic cellars.

For many years, he had been collecting the hibernated yeast from sediments found in cellars once used for beer fermentation.

“Of course, we did not find what we could call a ready-made recipe. It was necessary to put it together from small elements. The breakthrough moment was cooperation with microbiologists from the University of Silesia,” said Mr Dryja.

It is possible to scrape samples from the walls of the cellar. These samples are used to produce live yeast culture in a laboratory.

The last documented batch of the white Kraków beer was made over 170 years ago.

“It has been about 178 years since the last documented batch of the white Krakow beer. So nobody can tell us what the brewing process was back then and how the beer tasted. There is nobody alive who has drunk such beer in Krakow,” Mr Dryja explained.

Krakow’s white beer was widely consumed from the middle ages up until the 18th Century. It was made from wheat malt, with the addition of hops and water and had a thick foam and about three percent alcohol content. The specific historical brewing process was unknown, or what the beer of the time actually tasted like.

The breakthrough moment during the production process was cooperation with microbiologists, as they were able to create a live brewer’s yeast culture from the collected samples.

The first batch has to age for about four weeks before it will be ready. Afterwards, researchers from Krakow’s Agriculture University will study its sugar, protein and vitamin content and compare it to modern beers.