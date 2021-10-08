Belarusian charge d’affaires summoned after shots fired at Polish-Belarusian border

A meeting of representatives of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Belarus in Poland, Alyaksandr Chasnouski, took place on Friday in relation to the shots fired at the Polish Army soldiers patrolling the border between the two countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Łukasz Jasina assessed after the meeting that the situation “is becoming more and more tense day by day and nothing seems to be calming it down.” He added that the meeting took place in a formal atmosphere.