Only 0.1 pct of vaccinated people catch COVID-19, Health Ministry reports

According to a Friday report by Poland’s Health Ministry, only 0.1 percent of fully vaccinated people catch COVID-19.

There have been 759 COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people since Poland started distributing the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the spring, against 39,782 total deaths due to COVID-19 in the same period, the ministry also said.

“Vaccinated people constituted 1.9 percent of all the deaths of people infected with the coronavirus,” the ministry reported, adding that the deaths were unrelated to the vaccination.

Nearly 20,000 fully vaccinated people have contracted the coronavirus, which compares to 1.43 million total infections since the beginning of second dose vaccinations.

The fully vaccinated Poles constituted just 1.3 percent of the total group.

Poland, with a population of 38 million, has so far managed to fully vaccinate close to 19.6 million people.