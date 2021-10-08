Scientists study how radiation can help telling fake and real fossils apart

Polish scientists who have discovered that fossils emit radiation are now trying to find practical uses of the discovery and find out how many on the market are fakes.

When in doubt regarding the authenticity of that fossil bought online (what a steal), grab a gamma radiation spectrometer or ask the researchers from the Institute of Radiation Technology at the Łódź University of Technology as they might soon come up with a tested method of distinguishing the fakes from the real ones.

Museum of the Earth in Warsaw, the Institute of Radiation Technology at the Łódź University of Technology, and the Geological Museum at the University of Łódz used a gamma radiation spectrometer to analyse several dozen fossils, mainly from the collection of the Geological Museum in Łódź.

They found uranium 238 and 235 and their derivatives, namely thorium 238, coming from a few hundred million years ago, including Palaeozoic invertebrates (corals), which is the oldest sample, and from several dozen thousand-year-old Pleistocene megafauna bones (including mammoths, woolly rhinoceros and cave bears) — the youngest sample.

The fossils originate from various regions of the world, including Poland, France and Morocco.

“The radiation emitted by our specimens is not harmful,” said Dr Daniel Tyborowski from the Museum of the Earth in Warsaw, adding: “We found that the radiation values of fossils significantly differed from each other. Fossils that contained phosphorus radiated more strongly. Vertebrates have a phosphate skeleton, which causes higher radiation values. And indeed, when we analysed the bones of Pleistocene mammals [mammoth, rhinoceros] these specimens had increased radiation values.”

He added that the amount of radiation depended on the environment in which the fossils formed and the type of sedimentation, in which they were fossilised.

Radiation levels were particularly high in fossils from Morocco. Dr Tyborowski explained that it was due to “outcrops of phosphate rocks. Specimens in the form of shark or mosasaur teeth found in those rocks had higher radiation values. This means that the fossilisation environment is crucial for the radiation level.”

High values were also recorded in the case of 160 million-year-old fossils of invertebrates from France, including ammonites and oysters that do not have phosphate skeletons. “They have been preserved thanks to the phosphatisation phenomenon. Originally their skeleton was carbonate, but the processes taking place within the rock preserved them thanks to the inflow of phosphates from the environment — a phenomenon that we call ‘phosphatisation’.”

Despite the frequent use of different radioactive isotopes in geology and Earth sciences to determine the age of geological layers (mainly magma rocks), they were not used to determine the age of the fossils.

As distant a prospect as it seems, according to Tyborowski “preliminary analyses show that the radiation level does not depend on the age of fossils,” they could be used to determine if the specimen is a counterfeit.

“Moroccan specimens, which are very popular on markets and auctions, often turn out to be counterfeit,” the researcher continued. “Moroccans specialise in creating excellent counterfeits. The technological process, in which the counterfeit is made, has different isotopic signatures that can be captured with specialised equipment.”

He added that the discovery could also be used to search for radiation emitted by phosphatised specimens, for example in a quarry. According to Dr Tyborowski, the research has high potential thanks to the interdisciplinary research team that includes a palaeobiologist, a radiation chemist and a geologist.

The phenomenon of fossil radiation coming off dinosaur bones was reported a few dozen years ago by Professor Zbigniew Jaworowski.

But according to Dr Tyborowski, the information was treated as a curiosity at the time and the underlying reasons for the phenomenon were not explained, because Beta radiation was, in fact, serendipity.