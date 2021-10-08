Festival showcasing Poland’s trendsetters of culture and cuisine gets underway

The sponsor of the event Porsche have covered one of their Mission E concept cars in an intriguing green and black display. The first fully electric Porsche, the Mission E, is seen as the future of the iconic motoring brand.

Kalbar/TFN

A unique four day festival celebrating trendsetters of Polish culture and cuisine has opened in Warsaw.

Entitled ‘Porsche SCOPES Festival for Tales of Tomorrow’ the event will also broadcast elements of the festival on the internet to a global audience.Kalbar/TFN

Ogi Ugonoh, the creator of the ‘Black Is Polish’ campaign, will premiere her film ‘I’am/Jestem’ before hosting a discussion on the themes of the movie.Ogi Ugonoh/Instagram

Over 30 artists have come together to create the showcase that includes culinary events, talks, visual exhibitions and musical performances, showing off the best of the current generation of trendsetters operating in Poland today.

The eclectic range of Polish artists and trendsetters includes Ada Sokół, a visual artist whose photorealistic CGI creations can be 3D printed.Ada Sokół/Instagram

Previous festivals have taken place in Amsterdam, Tokyo and Berlin. The eclectic range of Polish artists and trendsetters includes Maria Przybyszewska, a plant based chef who innovates with her recipes, to Ada Sokół a visual artist whose photorealistic CGI creations can be 3D printed.

Sokół will also take part in a panel discussion titled ‘are you game?’ which will include an immersive VR experience created by Piotr Baczyński, the duo known as ‘The Eternal Engine’ (Jagoda Wójtowicz and Marta Nawrot).

Ogi Ugonoh, the creator of the ‘Black Is Polish’ campaign, will premiere her film ‘I’am/Jestem’ before hosting a discussion on the themes of the movie. In 2014 Ugonoh’s sister won the 4th series of the ‘Top Model’ show in Poland, while her brother is an internationally renowned boxer. All were born and raised in Poland.

Maria Przybyszewska/Instagram

Maria Przybyszewska is a plant-based chef who innovates with her recipes.Maria Przybyszewska/Instagram

The sponsor of the event Porsche have covered one of their Mission E concept cars in an intriguing green and black display. The first fully electric Porsche, the Mission E, is seen as the future of the iconic motoring brand.

Another Porsche on display reminds visitors of the classic 911 model which has been covered in chequered black and white vinyl then hoisted aloft at the rear.

The work of artists Ada Zielińska and Rafał Dominik has been christened ‘Hide and seek’, visitors will be given a custom made cloak that will virtually make them disappear in what the organizers describe as “a space where all shapes disintegrate, space loses its depth and striking arrangements are waiting to be discovered in the equalising patterns.”

After losing themselves in the art, guests can rediscover themselves in the musical performances that close each day. Radio Kapitał and Girls* to the Front are two collectives that aim to amplify the voices of marginalised groups in Poland, both are hosting their own parties at the festival that will be broadcast around the world giving a voice to those who feel unheard.