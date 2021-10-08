We want to tighten Three Seas economic cooperation: Dep FM

“We want to level the disparity between our region and Western Europe, as well as boost our economic cooperation within the frame of the Three Seas Initiative,” Deputy FM Paweł Jabłoński said during the second Three Seas Stock Exchange Conference in Warsaw.

“We have a disproportion in terms of infrastructure on the north-south axis, and this does not only have to do with railroad and road infrastructure but also to gain independence in terms of energy,” said Mr Jabłoński, adding “what is important in this context is that we built the LNG terminal and are developing clean energy. We want to collaborate on the development of the digital economy.”

During the second Three Seas Stock Exchange Conference the official said that the collaboration between the stock exchanges of the Three Seas Initiatives could facilitate the emergence of digital infrastructure that could boost the development of regional states.

“The goal of the Three Seas Initiatives is to have our countries make use of their capabilities and to bring our economies to the level of Western Europe’s economies,” Mr Jabłoński said.

He also said that the entire region required capital in order to reinforce and stimulate economic growth.

“Our countries have great potential, they offer stable investment conditions and are distinguished by high economic development speed,” the deputy minister said.

This year’s second Three Seas Stock Exchanges Conference is one of the highlights of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW). President of Poland Andrzej Duda is the honorary patron of the anniversary.

The second Three Seas Stock Exchanges Conference spans two days. The event is taking place on 7 – 8 October 2021 at the Museum of John Paul II Collection (Porczyński Gallery), a historic venue and the seat of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 1828-1887. The conference is a continuation of discussions on co-operation for the development of the Three Seas region capital market.