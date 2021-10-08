EC head ‘deeply concerned’ by Polish constitutional court ruling

IGOR KUPLJENIK/PAP/EPA

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said she was “deeply concerned” by a Polish Constitutional Tribunal ruling which questions the primacy of EU law over national legislation.

The ruling could pose a significant challenge to Polish-EU relations. The two sides have been at loggerheads over a number of issues for some time so the ruling could add further pressure to the relationship.

“I am deeply concerned by yesterday’s ruling by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal,” von der Leyen said. “I have instructed the Commission’s services to analyse it thoroughly and swiftly.”

She added that the Commission would decide on its next steps after inspecting the verdict.

“The EU is a community of values and laws,” she said. “This is what binds our Union together and makes it strong. We will uphold the founding principles of our Union’s legal order. Our 450 million Europeans rely on this.”