12 countries appeal to EC to finance barriers at EU’s external borders: report

12 countries, including Poland, appeal in a letter to the European Commission to finance physical barriers at the EU’s external borders, the Polish Radio reported.

The letter was reportedly signed by the interior ministers of Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania as well as Slovakia. It was sent at a time when Belarus was taking advantage of migrants and pushing them across borders to put pressure on the European Union.

“Physical barriers seem to be an effective border protection, which is in the interest of the entire EU, not just the countries of first entry,” the ministers wrote in a letter to Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.

They emphasised that this is a justified measure and should be additionally and adequately budgeted and prioritised. The letter also mentions the necessary changes to the Schengen Borders Code before the end of the year.

The ministers argued that in the current regulations, there are no clear rules of conduct in the event of a hybrid attack or the instrumental use of migrants for political pressure.