On Thursday, the patrol of the Belarusian services fired shots in the direction of Polish soldiers who were patrolling the border with the Border Guard, 2nd Lt. Anna Michalska announced during a press conference regarding the situation on the Polish-Belarussian border on Friday.

She added that they were probably using blank ammunition and that nobody was hurt. The shots could have been intentionally missed, “there are more and more of these types of provocations,” the spokeswoman stressed.

In regards to the immigrants illegally crossing the border 2nd L. Michalska said that “currently, there are exactly fourteen people in hospitals: eight children and six adults”. She added that “yesterday there were two incidents in which we had to call an ambulance regarding two children”.

Recently the border patrol detained families with four children, two of which have cerebral palsy, one has COVID-19 and all four are suffering from pneumonia and are currently being hospitalised. Moreover, nine Turkish citizens were also detained, including five children. “One of the boys has diabetes, these children are also in hospitals,” the spokeswoman emphasised.

A state of emergency has been in force since September 2. It pertained to 183 municipalities (115 in the Podlaskie province and 68 in the Lubelskie province) and was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

On 1 October Poland’s Sejm, the country parliament’s lower house, approved a Presidential ordinance prolonging the state of emergency by 60 days in areas close to the country’s border with Belarus owing to an attempt by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime to destabilise Poland and the EU by pushing migrants from the Middle East across the frontier.