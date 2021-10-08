2021 Nobel peace prize winners announced

Maria Ressa from the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov from Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The winners are journalists. “For efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee wrote on Twitter.

Maria Ressa “uses freedom of speech to shed light on the abuses of power and growing authoritarian tendencies in her native country, the Philippines,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairman of the body awarding the Nobel Peace Prize emphasised.

She added that “Ressa proved how social media is used to spread fake news and manipulate public debate”.

Dmitry Muratov is a Russian journalist and editor-in-chief of the “Novaya Gazeta” newspaper, one of the last independent media in Russia.

“Since its founding in 1993, “Novaya Gazeta” has published critical articles on police violence, corruption and the use of armed forces in Russia,” the chairman said. She added that “critics of the newspaper responded with threats. Two journalists were killed. Despite this (…) the editor-in-chief Muratov refused to subordinate the newspaper”.