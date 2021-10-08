Poland in talks with Brussels over EC access to Belarusian frontier

Poland and the EU are in talks over the possibility of allowing European Commission (EC) officials access to areas near Poland’s border with Belarus, now off limits due to a state of emergency.

Poland imposed a state of emergency along the Belarusian border owing to increasing numbers of migrants crossing into Poland from Belarus. Along with the Baltic States, it has accused Belarus of pushing migrants across the border as part of a deliberate policy to destabilise the EU.

Ylva Johansson, the EU’s home affairs commissioner, said an EU presence in the closed-off area was necessary owing to the Poland-Belarus border also being the outer frontier of the EU, adding that this would ensure “transparency and cooperation.” She also appealed to the Polish side to allow media access to the area.

On Thursday, Ms Johansson said the migrant crisis constituted an unprecedented act of aggression and called for a decisive and concerted response by the EU.

Under the emergency laws visitors are not allowed entrance to the border zone. The Polish Border Guard has said that there are now hundreds of attempts being made daily by migrants to cross the border.

Warsaw says Minsk has invited thousands of migrants to Belarus, only to take them to the Polish border and encourage them, or even force them, to cross it.