COVID-19: 1,855 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 1,855 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 2,918,863 including 176,440 still active. The number of active cases was 175,337 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 31 new fatalities, eight from COVID-19 alone and 23 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 75,834.

According to the ministry, a total of 102,759 people are quarantined and 2,666,589 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 176,440 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 37,791,868 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,572,274 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 203 out of 745 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 237,594,551 coronavirus cases, 4,850,149 deaths and 214,676,890 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,021,267. India has the second most with 33,915,569 cases and Brazil third with 21,532,558.