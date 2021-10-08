Candidate for French president post backs Poland as regards top court ruling

France has to learn lessons from this federalist coup that the European Commission tried. I fully support the Polish nation and its government in enforcing their legal order, wrote the French right-wing columnist Eric Zemmour, apparently, Emmanuel Macron’s biggest counter-candidate in next year’s presidential elections in France.

He referred to Thursday’s judgment of the Polish Constitutional Court and believes that it is time to restore the primacy of national legislation over European law in France as well.

The journalist criticised the reaction of the European Commission and the possibility of imposing sanctions on Poland, which he called “a blackmail” and “a serious violation of political freedom”.

Mr Zemmour noted that the statement by Brussels indicated the possibility of imposing financial repercussions on Poland. “These barely veiled threats represent a serious attack on the country’s political freedom,” he assessed.

In his opinion, the European Commission does not hesitate to use threats as their targets are always the same countries, “those that are considered ideologically disobedient and that should be brought to order by means of coercion and blackmail”.

“It is urgent for France to join these nations in their struggle for freedom,” said Mr Zemmour, accusing Macron of being silent on the matter.

In April, the French Council of State recalled that the French constitution remained the supreme norm of domestic law.

French politicians broadly comment on the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court on the primacy of Polish law over the provisions of the European Union contained in EU treaties. Some politicians of the right-wing there welcomed the ruling of the Polish court. In turn, President Emmanuel Macron’s party called the verdict an “attack” on the European Union.

Election polls published on Wednesday for the first time showed that Eric Zemmour would enter the second round of the presidential election in 2022. According to a recent study, former journalist “Le Figaro” is ahead of the nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen and catching up with incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.