Poland reports 1,895 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 31 deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 1,895 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 31 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 2,007 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,141 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 2,103 recorded the day prior, including 203 patients on ventilators, against the total of 745 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 102,759 people are under quarantine. So far 2,666,589 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,791,868 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,572,274 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.