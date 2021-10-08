Poles concerned about costs of transitioning to “green economy”: poll

Most Poles believe that the transition to a “green economy” will have a negative impact on their household budgets, according to a survey conducted by IBRiS and commissioned by the Polish daily “Rzeczpospolita”.

The newspaper took into account that in the last weeks there has been a political discussion not only about rising prices of basic food products and inflation, but also about energy prices, with the issue of energy transformation and its implementation being one of the most important political topics over the last several years.

In the survey IBRiS asked Poles whether the “green transformation” would have negative or positive consequences for their households. According to 30 percent of respondents Poland’s adaptation to the requirements of the “green economy” will be beneficial for their households.

In turn, 51 percent of respondents believe that the “green economy” will expose households to losses. 18 percent of Poles claim that Polish households will “definitely” take up losses if the “green economy” was to be implemented. 19 percent of respondents have no opinion on this matter.

The poll was conducted on September 24-25 using the CATI method on a group of 1100 respondents.