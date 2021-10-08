First stage of 18th Chopin International Piano Competition concluded

Nine Poles are among 45 pianists representing 14 countries who managed to qualify for the second stage of the 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition.

18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition begins

see more

The Polish representatives who made it to the next round are Piotr Alexewicz, Adam Kałduński, Jakub Kuszlik, Mateusz Krzyżowski, Szymon Nehring, Kamil Pacholec, Marcin Wieczorek, Andrzej Wierciński and Viet Trung Nguyen, representing Vietnam and Poland.

This year, the presentation of the results of the 1st stage took place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

Among 87 pianists competing in the first stage, there were a total of 16 people from Poland, which was the second most represented nation, after China (22). The list included 14 Japanese, 7 South Koreans, 6 Italians, as well as the representatives of Armenia, Taiwan, Canada, Cuba, Latvia, Thailand, the US, Great Britain and Vietnam.

The full list of participants can be found at https://chopin2020.pl/en/news/article/238/znamy-wyniki-i-etapu

Stage 2 auditions will be held on October 9-12. The final concerts are slated for October 18-20, whereas three laureates’ concerts will take place on October 21-23. The entire competition will last until October 23.

The entire competition is broadcast by Channel Two of Polish Radio. On the special multimedia website https://www.polskieradio.pl/481/ one can find all the concerts of the competition and related information.