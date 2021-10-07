PATRIOT missiles to reach poland by end of 2022: Def Min

Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak said that the contract for the purchase of PATRIOT missile systems is being carried out on time and that these systems will be delivered to Poland by the end of next year. The minister, who is in the United States, visited the Fort Sill base in Oklahoma, US, where Polish soldiers train to use these launchers.

Mariusz Błaszczak said that he was impressed not only by the training system, but also by the approach of Polish soldiers to their duties.

“Our soldiers benefit from the knowledge of experienced lecturers – US Army soldiers who themselves used the PATRIOTS in combat conditions,” he pointed out.

He also assured that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, deliveries of the missiles will be carried out on time, and Poland is preparing the infrastructure for their reception. He added that the purchase of American missile defense systems by Poland raises the capabilities of the Polish military “by several levels.”

After visiting the Fort Sill base, the minister will head to the Lima Army Tank Plant in Ohio, where modern Abrams tanks are manufactured. Mariusz Błaszczak added that the transaction for the purchase of these tanks is close to completion.

“Everything is on track. We assume that the first Abrams will be delivered to Poland next year,” he assessed.

On Friday, the minister will unveil a commemorative plaque dedicated to the Battle of Warsaw at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Częstochowa in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and will lay flowers on the graves of Polish officers.