Poland among countries recognising primacy of constitution over EU law

On Thursday, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that several provisions of the EU Treaty are inconsistent with the provisions of the Polish Constitution. In recent years and months, many EU countries have passed similar judgments indicating the primacy of the national constitutional order.

On June 9, the European Commission initiated infringement proceedings against Germany for undermining the primacy of EU law over national law. It is about the decision of the German Constitutional Court in May 2020, in which it found that the European Central Bank (ECB) exceeded its powers by purchasing bonds of the euro area countries since 2015. According to German judges, this was partially inconsistent with the German constitution. The German Court thus challenged the previous ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU, which approved the purchase of bonds in December 2018. The ruling of the German Constitutional Court raised concerns from the EC, although for over a year it did not give rise to any reaction.

However, on June 9, the European Commission launched an infringement procedure against Berlin. On the same day it sent a letter to the Polish government, demanding that the Polish Prime Minister withdraw his application to the Polish Constitutional Court, in which PM Morawiecki asked Poland’s top court to review the compliance with the Polish constitution of some provisions of the Treaty on European Union. Yet, in 2005 and 2010, the Constitutional Court issued rulings which confirmed the primacy of the Polish constitution over the EU law “and the necessity to determine the order of these systems in the event of the collision”. Then, the EC did not react to these judgements.

Polish constitution with primacy over EU law: top court

Constitution prevailing in other countries

Poland and Germany are not the only member states where such rulings have been issued. Similarly, judgments pointing to the primacy of national law over EU law were issued, inter alia, in France, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain and Lithuania.

In April 2021, the French State Council, the equivalent of the supreme administrative court, ruled in the justification of the decision on data collection by mobile operators that the French constitution remains superior to European law.

On June 8, the Romanian Constitutional Court issued a judgment on the provisions of the Law on the Organisation of Courts, stating that EU law does not take precedence over the Romanian constitution.

Meanwhile, in January 2020, the Supreme Court of Spain rejected the CJEU judgment in the case of Oriol Junqueras, who was elected an MEP, making it clear that the Spanish legal order is more important than the EU’s.

Similar judgments were also issued in previous decades. For example, the Lithuanian Constitutional Court ruled in 2006 that EU law takes precedence over ordinary legal acts of the Lithuanian parliament, but not over the Lithuanian constitution. Also in 2006, the Czech Constitutional Court rejected the doctrine of absolute primacy of Community law in its judgment on sugar quotas. Earlier, in 2001, the French Council of State issued a judgment stating that the principle of the primacy of Community law could not undermine the power of the French constitution.

Yet, the European Commission is adamant on the complete primacy of EU law over the national constitutions. “All judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Union are binding on the authorities of the Member States, including national courts,” said European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand recently.